Lexington Park Man Assaults Correctional Officer with Food Tray

On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Corporal J. Davis of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of an alleged assault on personnel.

The investigation revealed Jackson Columbus Sage, 61 of Lexington Park, struck the victim, a Correctional Officer with a food tray.

Sage was charged with Assault second Degree of a DOC Employee and released back to the custody of the detention center.

