Lexington Park Man Assaults Correctional Officer with Food Tray

On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, Corporal J. Davis of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for the report of an alleged assault on personnel.
The investigation revealed Jackson Columbus Sage, 61 of Lexington Park, struck the victim, a Correctional Officer with a food tray.
Sage was charged with Assault second Degree of a DOC Employee and released back to the custody of the detention center.
He’s not starting his second jail appearance off that well.
He also had a 1.5 months of Weekend Jail for assault, he’s currently in court for his 1st degree assault, 2nd degrees assault and attempted murder back in Oct 2016.
dude looks a little rough when you look at his 2015 Mug shot.
61 and still ‘thuggin’! SMH