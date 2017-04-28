Leonardtown Man Caught Sneaking Cell Phone into Jail

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, Deputy D. Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported contraband violation.

The investigation revealed the suspect Kanard Jaivon Bishop, 19 of Leonardtown, returned from work release and attempted to conceal a cellular phone in the waistband of his pants after securing his other belongings in his assigned locker, in an attempt to enter the housing area with the cell phone. Cell phones are not allowed within the housing area of the facility and are considered prohibited contraband.

Bishop was charged with Possession of Contraband in place of confinement and released back to the custody of the detention center.

