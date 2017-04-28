Leonardtown Man Caught Sneaking Cell Phone into Jail

April 28, 2017
Kanard Jaivon Bishop, 19 of Leonardtown

Kanard Jaivon Bishop, 19 of Leonardtown

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, Deputy D. Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported contraband violation.

The investigation revealed the suspect Kanard Jaivon Bishop, 19 of Leonardtown, returned from work release and attempted to conceal a cellular phone in the waistband of his pants after securing his other belongings in his assigned locker, in an attempt to enter the housing area with the cell phone.  Cell phones are not allowed within the housing area of the facility and are considered prohibited contraband.

Bishop was charged with Possession of Contraband in place of confinement and released back to the custody of the detention center.

Kanard Jaivon Bishop, 19 of Leonardtown

Kanard Jaivon Bishop, 19 of Leonardtown

This entry was posted on April 28, 2017 at 9:10 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Leonardtown Man Caught Sneaking Cell Phone into Jail

  1. Rob Stark on April 28, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Just curious, is he still allowed out on work release?

    Reply
  2. Delonte on April 28, 2017 at 9:28 am

    He needed the phone to call for a Food Tray Cart Uber! A brother gots places to go!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 28, 2017 at 11:04 am

    He was just looking for Pokémon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.