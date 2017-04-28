Loveville Man Arrested for Disturbing the Peace

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, the Emergency Communications Center received multiple telephone calls for a subject blocking traffic by walking in the middle of Loveville Road, in the area of Kavanaugh Road. Deputy D. Sidorowicz, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and observed Dwayne Anthony Thompson, 54 of Loveville, walking in the travel portion of the roadway.

Thompson refused directions to stay out of the roadway, yelling profanities at the Deputies and threatening to physically engage them.

Deputy Sidorowicz arrested the suspect and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disturbing the peace/Hinder passage.

In June of 2014, Dwayne Anthony Thompson plead guilty to the charge of assault-first degree in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court After he used a knife and a brick during a family argument.

Thompson was sentenced to 5 years in prison, but a judge suspended 4 years and seven months of the sentence.

