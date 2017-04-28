Waldorf Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

On Thursday, April 6, 2017 at approximately 1:05 am, Trooper Manning, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 235 at Exploration Drive for a traffic violation.

Tpr. Manning made contact with the driver, Andarius Ocyrus Conner, 20, of Waldorf, and detected the strong odor of marijuana.

A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of multiple plastic baggies containing a total of approximately 61 grams of suspected marijuana and a digital scale.

Conner was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

He was charged with CDS Possess with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession- Marijuana, and CDS: Possess Paraphernalia.

