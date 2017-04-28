Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

April 28, 2017
On Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 2:05 am, Trooper Manning, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a truck for a traffic violation.

While the vehicle was coming to a stop, Tpr. Manning observed the driver throw a plastic baggie out of his window.

Tpr. Manning recovered the baggie, which contained suspected cocaine, and made contact with the driver, Terence Llewelyn Mason, 52, of Mechanicsville.

Mason was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

