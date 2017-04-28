Elizabeth Catherine “Betty” Denisar, 86, of Lusby, MD passed away on April 25, 2017 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.

Born July 16, 1930 in Waterbury, CN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Kaiser and Alice (Cabana) Kaiser. Betty married Don Edward Denisar on April 24, 1975 in Fairfax, VA.

Betty is survived by her children, Theresa Hiben of Lusby, MD, June Ryn (Charles) of Manassas, VA, Raymond Thomas of Lusby, MD and Robert Thomas, Jr. of Panama City, FL; eleven grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don E. Denisar on July 31, 2008; and siblings, Anna Kaiser and Edward Kaiser.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657 where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172 on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 225 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD 20688.