Matthew “Wayne” Lyvers, 64, of St. Leonard, MD passed away suddenly on April 26, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital.

Born July 13, 1952 in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of the late John Samuel Lyvers, Jr. and Betty Mae (Hallock) Lyvers. Wayne graduated from Annapolis High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1972, serving in Germany during the Viet Nam conflict. Wayne moved to Calvert County from Anne Arundel County in 1984, and was a multiple franchise owner for Snap On Tools for twenty years. He married his wife Anna Lyvers on June 12, 1992 in Prince Frederick, MD. Wayne was a fan of the Washington Nationals, the Washington Redskins and hot rods. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Wayne is survived by his wife Anna; his children, Michelle Owens of Avenue, MD and Ricky O’Palko, Jr. of St. Leonard, MD; his grandchildren, Ashley, Bobby, Bristen, Adrianna, and Fiona; great-grandchild, Aryah; siblings, Mark A. Lyvers of Leesville, SC, Nona McNatt of Dover, DE, Denise Messineo of Annapolis, MD, Lane Lyvers of Shady Side, MD and Pam Stern of Petersburg, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rausch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.