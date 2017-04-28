James Maximo “Wade” Mayonado, Jr., 54 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 24, 2017 in Hollywood, MD. Born November 11, 1962 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Elizabeth Mayonado of Hollywood, MD and the late James M. Mayonado, Sr.

Wade is survived by his loving wife Mary Oesterling Mayonado, whom he married on June 21, 1986 in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, children; Erin Mayonado (Joseph) Davis, James Mayonado both of Leonardtown, MD, siblings; Amalia Hawk of Ellicott City, MD, Amanda Lawrence of Mt. Airy, MD and Angela Bradford of Rockville, MD.

Wade graduated from Ryken High School in 1980 and earned his BS in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 1984. He worked for the Department of the Navy as an Electronics Engineer for 33 years.

Wade was a talented musician (guitar) and artist, he enjoyed leather working, beadwork and anything needed in support of Scout Troop and Crew. He was an Assistant Scout Master for BSA (Boy Scouts of America) Troop 793, Associate Advisor for BSA Crew 793, former leader and Committee Chair for BSA Pack 561. Wade was a member of NCAC (National Capitol Area Council) BSA Western Shore District Committee, he was part of the training staff for numerous BSA NCAC events. BSA Troop and Crew 793 is establishing the Wade Mayonado Leadership Training Scholarship Fund, he was also a member of the Brotherhood Member of the Order of the Arrow

Wade had a true passion for National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT) for the youth and Wood Badge for the adults. The scholarship funds will be available to scouts and scouters from Troop and Crew 793 to attend NYLT and Wood Badge.

If you would like to make a contribution, please send your donation to the troop paypal account. (treasurertroop@yahoo.com,) and select the “friends and family” option to avoid any paypal fees. If you would rather mail a check, you can send checks made out to “Troop 793” with “Wade” in the memo area to Troop 793, 45664 Spruce Dr., Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Wade was a strong supporter of the St. Mary’s Ryken Sailing team. Directed donations can be made to St. Mary’s Ryken High School Sailing Team in James Mayonado, Jr’s name.

The family will receive on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD with a Funeral Service held at 11:00AM in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Katie Paul officiating. Interment will be private.