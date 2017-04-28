Donald “Buddy” Buckler Burch, 81 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on April 25, 2017 at his residence.

Born September 25, 1935 in Leonardtown, MD. He was the son of the late F. Elliott Burch, Sr. and Elizabeth.

Buddy was the loving husband of Jean Guy Burch, whom he married in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on September 29, 1956.

Buddy is survived by his children; Cindy (Tim) Parlett, Huntingtown, MD, Donnie (Tammy) Burch of Mechanicsville, MD, Tammy (Darryl) Price of Prince Frederick, MD and Joe (Teri) Burch of Charlotte Hall, MD, grandchildren; Ashley (Jeffrey) Konya, Jessica (Jeffrey) Wilson, Lindsey Burch, Brendon Burch, Shane (Chrissy) Cooper, Austin Cooper, Jordon Burch and Trevor Burch, great-grandchildren; Caroline Wilson, Noah Wilson, Emily Konya and Elizabeth Konya, brother; F. Elliott Burch, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD.

Buddy graduated from Charlotte Hall Military Academy in 1953, and attended the University of Maryland College for 2 years.

Buddy’s life centered around his love for his wife Jean, their family and growing up in southern Maryland. Buddy and Jean were married for 60 years.

For the past 60 years, he and his brother Sonny owned and operated the family business, Burch Oil Company. Buddy started there shortly after college and worked in every position within the company-he did it all! As a true southern Marylander, Buddy also grew tobacco at their farm in Charlotte Hall.

Buddy always found a way to enjoy life in everything he did. In his younger days he was an avid baseball player and played games throughout southern Maryland. At one point he formed his own team by bringing together players from St. Mary’s and Charles counties; he named his team the Combine.

When they could, Buddy and Jean loved to slip away to Reedville, VA on weekends and spend time fishing together on their boat, the Miss Jean.

Buddy touched a lot of lives through his time at work, his support of community and church activities and raising his family with Jean. No matter how you knew him, he always found a way to make you feel special.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM with prayers recited at 3:30PM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 10:00AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Michael Tietjen officiating.

Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.

Pallbearers will be; Shane Cooper, Jordon Burch, Brendon Burch, Austin Cooper, Trevor Burch and Elliott Burch, III.

Honorary pallbearers will be; David Jarboe, Joe Jarboe, Wayne Pilkerton, Allen Pilkerton, Steve Montgomery and Johnny May.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603 and/or Immaculate Conception Church Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 166, Mechanicsville, MD 20659