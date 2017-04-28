Wayne Edward Willett, Jr., 50, of White Plains, Maryland, died on April 23, 2017 in LaPlata, Maryland.

Born on May 30, 1966 at Andrews Air Force Base, he was the son of Carol (Rohme) Willett and the late Wayne E. Willett, Sr.

Wayne’s greatest accomplishment was his family. Wayne was so proud of his four daughters. He was a Washington sports fan, gardener, talented guitar player and artist. He was a lover of the outdoors, boating, fishing, history and politics. Wayne was a successful construction foreman, working hand-in-hand with his father at Willett Construction. Later, Wayne transitioned to Reliable Contracting, where he was designated Foreman of the year and was recently recognized for ten years with the company.

Wayne is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife, Terri; his daughters, Lorin, Sara, Darby and Zoe; his mother and father in-law, Joyce and Keech Edelen; his sister, Carol Whitehead; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM, with prayers offered at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11AM at St. Joseph’s Church, 4590 St. Joseph’s Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne Willett Memorial Fund.