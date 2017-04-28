Hazel Marie Everard Martin, 90, of Lexington Park, MD passed away April 23, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 22, 1926 in New Orleans, LA to the late Joseph Noel Everard and Mildred Alexis Nelson Everard.

Hazel was employed as a Home Healthcare Social Worker by San Diego County Government until her retirement. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress and also did beautiful quilting. She was gifted in making crafts and made many beautiful ceramic pieces. She was a skilled oil painter and enjoyed painting landscapes. As a wonderful cook she prepared many great meals. She was a member of the Quilters Guild and Quilting Bees at the Loffler Center. She was also a member of St. Paul the Apostle in Corpus Christi, TX and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lexington Park, MD.

Hazel is survived by her children: Judee Smith (Danny) of Lexington Park, MD, Charles T. “Chuck” Martin, Michael A. Martin of San Antonio, TX, Charlene M. Martin of Baltimore, MD, Darlene M. Martin of Baltimore, MD, Patricia A. Palmer-Smith (Gary) of Chester, VT, Timothy Palmer of Chester, VT, and Barry William Palmer of Chester, VT; eight grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Martin, Sr.; her sons, Michael John Palmer and Jerry Forestie; and her siblings: Agnes Thelma Herbert, Margaret Todaro, Joseph Noel Everard, Thomas Everard, Raymond Everard, and Florence Everard.

Services will be celebrated on May 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hunter’s Hope, 6368 W. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127 and Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 and

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.