Melvie Brown, 87, of Lexington Park, MD passed away April 26, 2017 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born May 8, 1929 in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, to the late Hubert Green Sr. and Ethel Bailey.

Melvie was employed as a friendly waitress who prided herself in excellent customer service before her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and board games.

Melvie is survived by her daughter, Valerie G. Mangra (Daniel Sanford) of Bryantown, MD and her siblings, Annie Goobie, Marina Green, Winston Green, Edward Green all of Newfoundland. Melvie is also survived by her granddaughters, Jacqueline Adey and Darlene Lassaline (Chuck) and her great granddaughters, Rachelle and Ella Lassaline. Melvie also leaves behind her long time companion Ronald Combs. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Emily Cramn, Harrison Green, Elwood Green, Eric Green, Hubert Green, Jr., Roy Green, Joseph and Wallace Green.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.