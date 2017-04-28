Douglas Lane Case, 57

Douglas Lane Case of La Plata, Maryland, surrounded by his family, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 morning due to complications from a stroke. He was 57 years old.

Doug was born on December 23, 1959 in Gassaway, West Virginia to the late Jenna Lee Case and Donald Lee Case. As a boy, he taught himself to play guitar and is very well known for his musical talents. A “jack of all trades”, Doug worked in a variety of jobs from electrician to butcher. For the past 15 years, he worked as a Mechanical Engineer Technician for NAVSEA in Indian Head, MD. Doug was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan and would often spend fall and winter nights cheering on the WVU football and basketball teams. He was a loving and loyal husband, father, son, brother and friend. Doug will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother Michael L. Case.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ruth A. Oesterling Case; daughter Shannon L. Case and her fiancée Colin M. Perry of Gallipolis, OH; brother Timothy L. Case of Florida.

Family and friends to gather on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM with a Memorial Service to begin at 10:30 AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004 or online at www.jdrf.org.