Sandra Kay Graves, 57

Sandra Kay Graves, age 57 of Brandywine, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord, after a courageous battle with cancer,on April 25, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Sandra was a Financial Specialist for 31 years with the EPA (U.S. Government). She loved trips to Myrtle Beach and Disney World. She also enjoyed being with friends and family, eating dinners out (Bang Bang Shrimp at Bone Fish Restaurant), going to the movies, and attending church on Saturday nights.

She was the daughter of John E. Burke, Jr. and Lillie A. Burke.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Eric Edward Graves, Jr.; her sons, Joshua M. Baucom and wife Lisa and Eric E. Graves, III; her daughter, Samantha R. Chovanec and husband Brandon; her brother, John E. Burke, III and wife Karen; her sisters, Tina M. Burke and Melissa A. Rye and husband Jeff; her aunt, Pat Caicich; her mother and father-in-law, Eric and Toni Graves; her sister-in-law, Yvette Graves; her grandchildren, Lincoln and Trinity; her great-grandchild, Vincent; and her long-time friend, Kelly Mitchell.

Friends received on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials in Sandra’s name are requested to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.