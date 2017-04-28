Maryland State Police Arrests, Civil Citations and DUIs for St. Mary’s County County – 4/28/2017

April 28, 2017

Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the following incidents:

Theft – On Friday, April 14, 2017 at 2:07 pm, Tpr. Mulhearn responded to the Wal-Mart for a reported theft.  Investigation revealed Vincent Douglas Smith, 56, of Lexington Park, had placed several items in a backpack.  Mr. Smith proceeded to the checkout register and paid for some items, but none of the items in his backpack.  Mr. Smith was placed under arrest and issued a “Notice Not to Trespass”.  He was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and issued a criminal citation for Theft Less than $100.

Burglary- On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 1:50 am, TFC S. Ditoto responded to the Vapor 99 in Lexington Park for an alarm.  TFC Ditoto observed that the front glass door of the business was shattered and spotted a suspect fleeing the scene on foot.  The suspect ran to the area of the Golden Corral and was joined by a second suspect.  One suspect, a juvenile male, 14, of California, was apprehended.  The second suspect, a juvenile male, 17, of California, was apprehended a short time later.  Both suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing.  They were charged with Burglary – Second Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1,000, and Theft Less than $1,000 on a Juvenile Release.

Theft – On Monday, April 24, 2017 at 5:00 pm, Senior Trooper Evans responded to the Wal-Mart for a reported theft.  Investigation revealed that Rebecca Leeann Wathen, 19, of Bushwood, had placed items in a bookbag and attempted to leave the store.  Ms. Wathen was issued a “Notice Not to Trespass” and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing.  She was issued a criminal citation for Theft Less than $1,000.

Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams

  • Antoine Markel Yates, 24, of Loveville, on 4/1/2017
  • Robert Clayton Whitfield, 38, of Norfolk, VA, on 4/2/2017
  • Winters, Mary Rose Christina, 23, of Rockville, on 4/3/2017
  • Daequan Deshawn Chappelle, 21, of Lusby, on 4/5/2017
  • Nicole Tanya Middleton, 31, of California, on 4/6/2017
  • Sheldon Starr Howe, 21, of Leonardtown, on 4/8/2017
  • Kent Joseph Green, 27, of Lanham, on 4/10/2017
  • Ravyn Alexis Hicks, 29, of Hollywood, on 4/10/2017
  • Blakie Niel Jones 2nd, 29, of Chaptico, on 4/11/2017
  • Tiffany Lashawn Cook, 21, of Port Tobacco, on 4/11/2017
  • Davon Antonio Burks, 22, of Port Tobacco, on 4/11/2017
  • Anderson, Dylan Thomas, 19, of Gainesville, GA, on 4/11/2017
  • Corey Michael Arias, 24, of Mechanicsville, on 4/12/2017
  • Noah Samuel Jackson, 21, of Leonardtown, on 4/17/2017
  • Keith Tyrone Stewart, Jr, 24, of Mechanicsville, on 4/18/2017
  • Devonte Ali Thomas, 21, of Waldorf, on 4/19/2017
  • Brian Deandre Buse, Jr., of Mechanicsville, on 4/19/2017
  • Charles Nicholas tharaldson, 19, of Lusby, on 4/20/2017

DUI Arrests

  • Antoine Markel Yates, 24, of Loveville, on 4/1/2017
  • Timothy Dyshawn Hall, 23, of Lexington Park, on 4/6/2017
  • Andre Ladawl Turner, 54, of Great Mills, on 4/9/2017
  • Joseph Walter Carter III, 56, of Mechanicsville, on 4/10/2017
  • Gregory Bertrand Gagnon, 51, of Mechanicsville, on 4/10/2017
  • Darren U. Humphries, 37, of Chicago, IL, on 4/11/2017
  • Blakie Neil Jones 2nd, 29, of Lexington Park, on 4/11/2017
  • Jackie Marie West, 23, of Leonardtown, on 4/11/2017
  • Michael Edward Knick, 46, of Mechanicsville, on 4/12/2017
  • Joyce Elaine Hart, 39, of Waldorf, on 4/13/2017
  • Michael Anthony Guerra, 55, of Fort Madison, IA, on 4/14/2017
  • Thomas Joseph Mayo, Jr., 56, of Waldorf, on 4/15/2017
  • Ross Phillip Ogilvie, Jr., 28, of Great Mills, on 4/15/2017
  • Victori Ashley Lynch, 26, of Saint Inigoes, on 4/17/2017
  • Alfred Johnathan Thomas, 44, of Lexington Park, on 4/21/2017
  • Nicholas Stellway, 21, of Leonardtown, on 4/21/2017
  • Dennis Andrew Gibson, 34, of Chaptico, on 4/22/2017
  • Sebastian R. Melendez, 32, of Glenn Dale, on 4/23/2017
  • Zachary Joseph Grant, 25, of Hollywood, on 4/24/2017
  • Michaun Renee Hunt, 25, of Harrisonburg, VA, on 4/25/2017


