Enhanced Impaired Driving Initiatives Scheduled for this Evening

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Maryland State Police and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced impaired driving initiatives the evening of April 28, 2017.

The efforts include increased patrols throughout the evening and a sobriety checkpoint. Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, in addition to other traffic infractions. Appropriate actions will be taken against drivers operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

The funds for the checkpoint are provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.

