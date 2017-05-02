Results of Enhanced Impaired Driving Initiatives Released

May 2, 2017

UPDATE: On April 28, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Maryland State Police and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office hosted a “Border to Border” sobriety checkpoint in the area of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in California, Maryland.

A total of 595 vehicles passed through the checkpoint held on the St Mary’s County side of the bridge. No operators were found to show signs of impairment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks residents for their cooperation during the checkpoint.

4/28/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Maryland State Police and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced impaired driving initiatives the evening of April 28, 2017.

The efforts include increased patrols throughout the evening and a sobriety checkpoint.  Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, in addition to other traffic infractions. Appropriate actions will be taken against drivers operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

The funds for the checkpoint are provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.


  1. Heather on April 28, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Hopefully many people are caught

    • Roger on April 29, 2017 at 6:08 am

      Hopefully none were caught which would indicate actions like these are working.

      • Rob Stark on May 1, 2017 at 9:17 am

        Excellent Point. I agree 100%

    • Anonymous on April 29, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Hopefully many are not out there?!

