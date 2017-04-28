Pennsylvania Couple Lead Police on High Speed Chase in Stolen Car

On Thursday, April 27, 2017, at approximately 7:35 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen 2001 Buick Regal in the area of Route 5 and Route 235.

The investigation revealed two suspects, a male and a female were involved in a theft from a vehicle in the parking lot of Giant in California.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office units attempted to stop the vehicle which continued traveling on South Route 5 before striking a tree on Rodo Beach Drive in Scotland.

The driver, identified as Shandra Etzweiler, 33, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania was placed in custody while the male passenger continued to elude police by fleeing on foot in the area of Ridge.

Etzweiler was flown to shock trauma for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A warrant for the arrest of Shandra Etzweiler has been issued, charging her with rogue and vagabond, theft: $1,000 to under $10,000 and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

The search for the male passenger concluded the morning of Friday, April 28, 2017, when T. Snyder of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested George D. Barnes, 38 of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, at a dollar store in Ridge.

George D. Barnes was charged with rogue and vagabond, theft: less $1,000 value, two counts of theft: $1,000 to under $10,000 and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the Maryland State Police and Maryland State Police “Trooper 7” for their assistance in the investigation, along with residents for their cooperation, and the dollar store for providing information that led to the apprehension of the suspect.