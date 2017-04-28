Lynn Irene (Peaire) Brinkley, 66, of Port Republic, MD suddenly passed away Monday, April 24, 2017. She was born September 10, 1950 in Washington, DC. She was raised in Hillside, MD and graduated from Central High School in 1968.

In her younger years, Lynn was active in the Hillside Fire Department and Majorettes. She married Thomas E. Brinkley in 1980 and they made their home in Upper Marlboro, MD where they raised two daughters, Erin and Carrie.

Lynn enjoyed a 30+ year career with PEPCO, where she made many lifelong friends. She was very proud of her work and accomplishments throughout the years.

In 2000, they moved to Port Republic in Calvert County, MD where they have been enjoying retirement for the last several years. The two also enjoy spending quality time at their lake home in Clarksville, VA.

Lynn truly lived life through simple pleasures; reading novels, solving crossword puzzles, shopping trips, spending time with friends and family, and spoiling her granddaughter, Avery.

Lynn is survived by her mother Mildred; her husband Thomas; her daughters Erin and Carrie (Matthew); granddaughter Avery; and her sister Barbara A. Crosby and her husband Patrick.

Floral expressions are appreciated should friends desire. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.