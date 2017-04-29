UPDATE: Lusby Man Wanted for Murder of Wife in Police Custody

UPDATE 4/29/2017 @ 2:00 p.m.: James W. Harley Jr., 38, of Lusby, is in police custody at this time

4/28/2017: On Friday, April 28, 2017 at approximately 9:30 pm, units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rawhide Road, Lusby, for an assist sick or injured call.

Upon arrival it was determined that Tanya Louise Harley, a 34 year old female, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her husband, James W. Harley Jr. a 38 year old male, has been developed as the suspect.

Mr. Harley left the residence prior to deputies arriving. He has not yet been located and the police are actively searching for him.

It is unknown if he is on foot or in a vehicle at this time.

Please report any suspicious activities. Detective Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is the lead Detective and can be reached at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or muddjm@co.cal.md.us.

