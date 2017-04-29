Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Reported in Owings

On Friday, April 28, 2017 at approximately 6:05 p.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Maryland Route 4 and Mt Harmony Road, in Owings, for a motor vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Honda Accord, being operated by a subject from Landover, was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Route 4 onto Mt. Harmony Road. A 2011 Toyota Camry, being operated by a subject from Hyattsville, was travailing northbound on Route 4 in the same area. While crossing the northbound lanes the Honda was struck by the Nissan. After the collision both vehicles traveled off the roadway. The Nissan struck a utility pole, rolled over and the engine compartment burst into flames.

U.S. Park Medevac flew the driver of the Honda and a passenger from the Nissan to Med Star.

Trooper 2 flew the driver of the Nissan to Baltimore Shock Trauma.

All are listed in serious condition.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released until family can be notified.

Preliminary investigation shows failure to yield the right of way by the driver of the Honda and speed by the driver of the Nissan to be factors in the collision. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the collision.

Sgt. T. Phelps of CRT is assigned this investigation.

