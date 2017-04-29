Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Owings

On Saturday, April 29, 2017 at approximately 5:50 am, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maryland Route 4 and Lower Marlboro Road, in Owings, for a Motor Vehicle Collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Toyota Highlander, being operated by Tania Hernandez of Baltimore, was traveling north on Maryland Route 4. Witnesses stated they observed the vehicle swerving all over the roadway. As the Toyota approached the left turn lane for Lower Marlboro Road it struck the raised concrete divider. The Toyota then rolled into the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 4. A 2002 Volkswagen Passat, being operated by Deon Oliver of Woodbridge Virginia, was traveling south on Maryland Route 4. The Toyota traveled into the path of the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen struck the Toyota on the driver’s side.

Tania Hernandez was pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of injuries she received from the collision.

Trooper 2 flew Deon Oliver to Prince Georges Hospital Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time fatigue is considered to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the collision.

Sgt. T. Phelps of CRT is assigned this investigation.

