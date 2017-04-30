Police Still Searching for Escaped Prisoner in Jessup

Howard County Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in the 8400 block of Dorsey Run Road in Jessup at 9:45 a.m.

David M. Watson, 28, was being transported to the hospital by the local Wicomico County Detention Center when he escaped custody and fled into a wooded area. He is described as a white male, 5 feet eight inches tall and 140 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Patuxent Range Road.

Watson is serving time in Wicomico County for attempted murder of police officers.

Howard County Police are conducting a search of the area with patrol officers, K9 units, and a police helicopter.

Anyone who sees a suspicious subject matching Watson’s description should call 911.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.