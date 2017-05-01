Teen Court to Host Mother/Daughter Stretch Class

Teen Court will be hosting a mother/daughter stretch class on Saturday May 13, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Longevity Studios (located at 6770 Crain Highway, La Plata).

This a wonderful class that shows you techniques on how to stretch safely, as well as help you with your flexibility and stability. As an added bonus, the first five moms that sign themselves and their daughters up will receive a FREE 15 minute massage! Youth should be ages 13-17 and the class is limited to Charles County residents.

For additional information and to register, please contact Ms. Sarah Vaughan at 301-609-3916 or vaughans@ccso.us.