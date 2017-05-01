Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces May Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following May monthly promotions and reminders:

National Chip Your Pet Month (Monday, May 1- Wednesday, May 31)

All pets should wear a collar and tags, but a microchip is permanent identification that cannot fall off or be removed. Identification may be your pet’s ticket home. During the month of May, bring your cat or dog to the shelter and get a microchip for $10. Cats and dogs must be leashed or in a carrier.

Cinco De Meow O (Friday, May 5- Saturday, May 6)

Celebrate with the shelter and take home a new feline friend. The adoption fee for all adult cats over 1 year old will be reduced to $5 and kittens to $50. To continue the fun, we are extending the celebration through Saturday, May 6. It’s the purr-fect excuse to visit the shelter and support the animals!

Adoptions Coming to You (Saturday, May 20)

The Tri-County Animal Shelter will be in your neighborhood with adoptable animals. Stop by the Waldorf PetSmart (3045 Festival Way, Waldorf) from noon to 2 p.m. and find your new best friend!

Volunteers Needed

The shelter is in need of volunteers, ages 14 and older, to assist with caring for the many animals at our facility. There are several volunteer duties offered, including walking shelter dogs, spending time with the cats, taking photos of adoptable pets, general housekeeping, washing dishes and toys, cleaning kennels, and assisting with laundry. Volunteer as little or as much as you’d like. Call the shelter at 301-932-1713 for additional information and volunteer paperwork.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.