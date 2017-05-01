Lusby Man Charged with Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test at St. Mary’s County Jail

May 1, 2017
On Thursday, April 20, 2017, Deputy J. Davis from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, for the report of an inmate who allegedly altered a urinalysis test.

The investigation revealed Nicholas Kelson, 22 of Lusby, was observed via video surveillance altering a drug screening test.

Kelson was arrested and charged with Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test and released back to the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

4 Responses to Lusby Man Charged with Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test at St. Mary’s County Jail

  1. Anonymous on May 1, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    From his past, people will scream at the top of their lungs that this young man is an outstanding citizen and he should not be in jail.

    Reply
  2. Big Cookie on May 1, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Who really cares, nothing will happen to him for doing this and he knows it. Our criminal justice system is a joke and everyone knows it!

    Reply
  3. Helpmecuzz on May 1, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I’m sure there is a Misunderstanding

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on May 1, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    dat 1 outstanding citizen there.

    Reply

