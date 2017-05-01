Lusby Man Charged with Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test at St. Mary’s County Jail

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, Deputy J. Davis from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, for the report of an inmate who allegedly altered a urinalysis test.

The investigation revealed Nicholas Kelson, 22 of Lusby, was observed via video surveillance altering a drug screening test.

Kelson was arrested and charged with Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test and released back to the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

