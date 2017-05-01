Chaptico Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Pawtuxent Bed and Biscuit

May 1, 2017

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office  responded to Pawtuxent Bed and Biscuit located in Hollywood, for a reported theft.

The investigation revealed while employees were tending to animals at the rear of the business, the suspect later identified as Zachary Joseph Grant, 25 of Chaptico, entered the front of the business and stole U.S. currency from the cash register.

Detective Cpl. D. Alexander assisted Deputies in the investigation and was able to positively identify the suspect through the businesses video surveillance system.

The suspect was then located, arrested, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and Theft less $100.


This entry was posted on May 1, 2017 at 11:08 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to Chaptico Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Pawtuxent Bed and Biscuit

  1. Anonymous on May 1, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Maybe he should have considered picking up a job application instead of robbing the place.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on May 1, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    What a douchebag!

    Reply
  3. Charles on May 1, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    “He stole US currency” thanks for clearing that up Somd News Net

    Reply
  4. Helpmecuzz on May 1, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    What a Loser

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on May 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    When the Deputies know you by face, you have become one of the 10% they spend 90% of their time on.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.