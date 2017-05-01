Chaptico Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Pawtuxent Bed and Biscuit

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pawtuxent Bed and Biscuit located in Hollywood, for a reported theft.

The investigation revealed while employees were tending to animals at the rear of the business, the suspect later identified as Zachary Joseph Grant, 25 of Chaptico, entered the front of the business and stole U.S. currency from the cash register.

Detective Cpl. D. Alexander assisted Deputies in the investigation and was able to positively identify the suspect through the businesses video surveillance system.

The suspect was then located, arrested, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and Theft less $100.

