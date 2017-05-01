St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Urgently Requesting Public’s Assistance Locating Pekka Heinonen

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) are urgently requesting the public’s assistance in locating Pekka Robert Heinonen, 59, of Great Mills, wanted for failure to appear in the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County.

In April of 2017, Heinonen was convicted by a jury of Assault First Degree and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. These charges were the result of a potentially deadly confrontation with Deputy Blaine Gaskill in July of 2016, during which Heinonen pointed a loaded handgun at him and initially failed to comply with multiple commands to lower the weapon. Deputy Gaskill responded to Heinonen’s residence in the 45000 block of Stoney Run Drive in Great Mills for a report of a disturbance.

On Monday, May 1, 2017, Heinonen failed to appear for a scheduled sentencing hearing before Judge Karen Abrams in the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County. Heinonen’s defense attorney, Rudolf Carrico Jr, advised the court he spoke with the defendant’s wife on Friday, April 28th at which time he learned the defendant would not appear in court. No notification of this information was provided by Carrico prior to the hearing.

A bench warrant for Heinonen’s arrest was issued by the court. CID detectives, with the assistance of the FBI and NCIS, are actively attempting to locate him at this time. Detectives are asking anyone with information about Heinonen to contact Detective Cory Ellis at 301-475-4200 ext. *8125 or via email, cory.ellis@stmarysmd.com.

Contact can also be made with the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040. Lastly, callers may call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

