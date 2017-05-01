National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC, issued the following:

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms across the entire area late this afternoon into this evening.

Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

The best chance for severe weather is between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and adjacent counties in central Maryland and northern Virginia as well as the District of Columbia.

