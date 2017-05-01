Huntingtown Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Roland’s, in Chesapeake Beach, for the complaint of a disorderly subject.

Upon arrival a witness explained they observed a black male repeatedly pulling his pants down. He located the male subject, later identified as Keith Lucombe, III, 28, of Huntingtown, who appeared to be under the influence. He approached Lucombe who kept placing his hands in his pockets after being told repeatedly to stop. A piece of paper (Suboxone strip) fell out of Lucombe’s pocket and landed at his feet. At this time a search of his person revealed a small plastic bag containing heroin.

While being processed at the Detention Center, two (2) additional plastic baggies with Heroin (residue), Suboxone and Tramadol pills were found in his underclothing.

Lucombe was charged with CDS possession of Heroin, Suboxone, Tramadol and Possession of Paraphernalia (baggie).

