St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Arrests and Apprehensions for April 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Apprehensions for the Month of April 2017.

4-03-17 – A 15-year-old male juvenile of Hollywood, MD, was arrested and charged with Disruption of School Activities and a 15-year-old female juvenile of Leonardtown, MD, was arrested for Disruption of School Activities and Assault 2nd Degree while at Leonardtown High School. Both Juveniles were arrested and charged by School Resource Officer Corporal G. Maloy.

4-03-17 – A 15-year-old male juvenile of Hollywood, MD and a 15-year-old male juvenile of Leonardtown MD, were arrested and charged with Disruption of School Activities and Affray, while at Leonardtown High School. Both juveniles were arrested and charged by School Resource Officer Corporal G. Maloy.

4/23/17 – Two, 15 year old male suspect(s), both of California, MD, were arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Trespassing and Property Destruction over $1000. The juveniles were arrested and charged by Deputy D. Holdsworth.

4/24/17 – A 13 year old female juvenile of Hollywood, MD, was arrested and charged with Theft less $1000 and Rogue & Vagabond. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy D. Lawrence.

4-25-17 – A 17 year old male juvenile of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy P. Henry.

4/21/17 – A 14-year-old male juvenile of Great Mills, MD, was arrested for a Weapons Violation on School Property and Disturbing School Activities at Esperanza Middle School. The juvenile was arrested and charged by the School Resource Officer, Corporal C. Hartzell.

4/26/17 – A 14-year-old female juvenile of California, MD, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette.

4/28/17 – A 12-year-old male juvenile of Great Mills, MD, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and 4th Degree Sex Offense. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy S. Bowie.

4/28/17 – A 17-year-old male juvenile of California, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy P. Robinson.

4/28/17 – A 16-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested for Theft less $100 from a local business. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy V. Pontorno.

4/30/17 – A 7-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park, MD, was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy First Class R. Steinbach.