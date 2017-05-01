Cove Point LNG to Conduct Pipeline Maintenance at Lusby Terminal

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management announces maintenance activities will be conducted on the Dominion Cove Point LNG terminal’s natural gas pipeline throughout the month of May. As part of that process, a small amount of potentially odorized natural gas will be vented to the atmosphere.

These releases will take place during maintenance activities at the Lusby site tentatively scheduled for May 4, 11, 15 and 26, subject to weather conditions and other factors. Each venting will take 45 minutes or less to complete. Dominion personnel will ensure local emergency management personnel are aware of each event.

Natural gas is lighter than air, so it disperses quickly when introduced into the atmosphere and should not be detectable. As a standard step to help minimize the potential odor, a citrus fragrance will be released during the venting. In addition, residents living near the LNG plant may hear noise.

If you have any questions about these activities or Dominion’s Pipeline Integrity Management Program, call toll-free 844-319-2065 or visit the link provided below.