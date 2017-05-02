Prince Frederick Woman Arrested for Possession of Diazepam

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at approximately 4:05 p.m., Trooper First Class Barlow from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Armory Rd. near Main St., in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Shelley R. Bailey 35 of Prince Frederick, gave several criminal indicators and a K-9 scan was requested. The K-9 scan revealed a positive alert.

Diazepam pills were located for which Bailey did not have a prescription.

She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

