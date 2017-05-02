St. Leonard Man Arrested for Possession With Intent to Distribute Drugs

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at approximately 9:20 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow and Trooper First Class Lewis from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a broadcast in an attempt to locate Anthony A. Perez, 23 of St. Leonard, who reportedly was driving under the influence of Xanax.

The vehicle was located in the parking area of Walmart in Prince Frederick.

Once Perez returned to the vehicle, several people were observed entering and exiting the vehicle. Perez then left the parking lot and began heading south, then turning north and then returning south again. Perez was stopped just north of Walmart. A K-9 scan was conducted and the positive alert was noted. A search revealed numerous packets of drugs.

Perez was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

