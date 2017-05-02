Michael Joseph Reese, 70, of Hollywood, MD passed away April 22, 2017 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, in Washington, D.C.

He was born August 5, 1946 in Washington, DC, to Carrollton E. Reese, Sr. and Marion G. Wright Reese.

Michael was in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge from active duty on January 12, 1968. He was then transferred to USA R CON GP and served in the Reserves in St. Louis, MO until January 12, 1972. On December 23, 1972, he married his beloved wife, Veronica DiVincenzo in Hyattsville, MD. Together they celebrated over 44 wonderful years of marriage. Michael dedicated over 38 years of support to Verizon as a Power Technician until his retirement. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Michael enjoyed fishing, gardening and boating. His favorite hobby was helping his family, friends, and neighbors, fixing anything and everything they needed help with. He was a grill master and famous for his fat free chili.

He was a member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, Hollywood Optimist Club, Maryland Saltwater Sportfishing Association (MSSA), a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, and a life member of the VFW Post 2632.

In addition to his wife Veronica, Michael is also survived by his children Anna M. Gatz (Doug) of Manassas, VA and Michael C. Reese (Kathleen) of Hollywood, MD; his brother, Timothy D. Reese (Lilian) of Lorton, VA; five grandchildren: Jessica Smith, Kristen Smith, Abigail Reese, Megan Reese, and Michael C. Reese, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Jacob Maxwell and Aiden Paiz. Michael is also survived by two step-children, Lisa Zagami of Woodbridge, VA and Michael Selzer (Tammie) of Holiday, FL. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by his brother, Carrollton “Kaki” E. Reese Jr.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Saturday, May 6, 2017, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Raymond Schmidt at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A celebration of Michael’s life will follow the interment.

Among those serving as pallbearers will be Roger Ridgell, Robert Leftwich, Kenneth Hall and Robert Cituk.

Honorary Pallbearers are Garry Moore, Russ Millar, Bruno Vasta, Tom Kemp and Larry Fisk.

Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown University, Gift Processing Department for the Pathology Dept., 3300 Whitehaven Street NW, Suite 3000, Washington, D.C. 20057

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.