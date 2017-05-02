Daniel McCarthy, 70, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on April 26, 2017 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Born in Washington, DC on July 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Mary Ann McCarthy. Daniel was the former Chief of the Hillside Volunteer Fire Department. He loved playing softball, coaching, play poker, taking kids out for ice cream and cheering on the Washington Redskins.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Judy Mae (Kelly) McCarthy; his children, Colleen Marie Kelly, Bryant Daniel McCarthy, Bonna Mary McCarthy, Ryan Lewis McCarthy (Jennifer) and Shannon Lee McCarthy. His grandchildren, Justin Kelly, Kristin Kelly, Breanna Kelly, Ciera McCarthy, Ryan McCarthy, Jr., Philip McCarthy, Nathan McCarthy, great grandchildren, Justin Kelly and Camdyn Kelly, brothers Robert D. Polk (Connie), Donald L. Polk (Shellie), Johnny McCarthy (Venus), Bruce Dapprich and sister, Maureen C. Ault (Leonard), also survive Daniel. Additional survivors: Brother in law Howard and Jackie Kelly and sister in law Wendy Kelly.

Family will greet friends on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Firemen’s Prayers will be at 7PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A. at 11AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20604.