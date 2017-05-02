Christopher Paul “Chris” Navarra, 58, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on April 27, 2017 at Hospice House of Charles County.

Born in Washington, DC, on March 26, 1959, he was the son of Anne Byrd (Simpkins) Navarra and the late Frank Andrew Navarra.

Chris recently retired from Charles County Public Schools as a Building Service Manager. He enjoyed doing yard work, woodworking, taking his grandchildren on dates, building fires down by the shed with family, going to the beach, and holding his lap dog (shepherd/husky). He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Christopher is survived by his wife, Clare, his children, Jesica Lynn Jameson (Brad), Kari Elizabeth Navarra, Andrew David Navarra and Rebecca Lee Navarra and his three grandchildren, Alyssa, Shane and Kaylee. Also surviving Chris are his sisters, Leslie True (Joe), Andrea Camardella and Michelle Gambino (Bill) and a host of in-laws, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with prayers recited at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Rd, MD 20618

Memorial donations in Chris’ name may be made to: Hospice House of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or Hercules Foundation, 15192 Stillfield Place, Centreville, VA 20120