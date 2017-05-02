George Lawrence Wagner, 73

George Lawren ce Wagner, born December 31, 1944, in Washington, DC, died April 28, 2017, in Wilson, NC. He was a devoted husband for more than 50 years to Claudia Jean (Jeannie) Wynne Wagner of New Bern, NC. George attended high school in Lothian, MD, after which, he proudly served 4 years in the US Navy. Upon returning home, he attended the University of Maryland, earning his Associates Degree in Law Enforcement. He joined the US Capitol Police Force in Washington, DC, in 1968 retiring after 27 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph William Wagner, Sr., of Washington, DC, and Dolores Ruth Charnock Wagner of Wheeling, WV, a brother, Joseph William Wagner, Jr., and a sister, Patricia Eleanor Wagner Crowley.

George was a devoted husband and loving father. He is survived by his wife and children, Mathew Joseph Wagner, Sr. and fiancé, Kara, Stephen Austin Wagner and wife, Rachel, and Amanda Beth Wagner Mitchell and husband, Dean. He is also survived by his “bonus” son and daughter, Christopher and Tracy McLuckie. He leaves behind his sister, Emily Ruth Tamburo of Arizona.

George was also a loving grandfather of eleven, and great-grandfather of three:

Justin, Kane, Adam, Mathew, Jr., Sierra, Cheyenne, George, Brendan, Caitlyn, Riley, Cole, Kamdyn, Austin and Donald.

George was always the entertainer, an avid Washington Redskins fan, and loved making people laugh. Upon learning of his illness, he expressed his gratitude that God had blessed him with a good and long life, a loving wife, and three children he was so proud of.

Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00p.m.at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A short service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 1:00p.m. at Brinsfield-Echols. George will be laid to rest in Our Queen of Peace Cemetery Helen, Maryland, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105