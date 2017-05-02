George Richard Buck, 78, of Brandywine, Maryland, died on April 29, 2017 at his home.

Born in Annapolis, Maryland on April 21, 1939, he was the son of the late George Sanford Buck and the late Catherine May Sansbury Buck.

George worked at Pence’s Barbershop in Clarendon, Virginia for 20 years. He also was a business owner/partner of the Morningside and Pennsylvania Avenue Sunoco, Sage Homes and GRB Construction. He was a man of many talents with an exceptional gift for woodworking; sharing his beautiful works with family and friends.

George is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Diana Buck; his daughters, Terrye Sage (Russell), Karen Hill (Samuel), Gail Buck-Medlin (James). Also surviving are his sister, Mary Kay Hunt; his grandchildren, Van Sage, James Sage, Kimberlie Grabenstein, Jessica Sage, Chase Hill and Alexis Medlin and his great grandchildren, Nicole Sage, Sara Sage, Justin Grabenstein, Kaylee Grabenstein, Jayson Grabenstein, and Caleb Chappell. George is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Joshua Medlin.

Family will greet friends on Saturday, May 6th at 1:00PM until time of Funeral Service at 3:00PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.