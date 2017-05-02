Marvin Lee Gilroy, 68

Marvin Lee Gilroy of Nanjemoy, Maryland, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. He was 68 years old.

Born on April 23, 1949 in Nanjemoy, he was the son of the late Ida Florine Rodgers Gilroy and John Louis Gilroy. Affectionately known as “Bubba”, Mr. Gilroy retired after working 40 years in the painting and drywall industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and watching old Westerns on TV. Mr. Gilroy was a true and loyal fan of the Country Legend, George Jones.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gilroy was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Alan “Joe” Gilroy.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn Lee Gilroy; son Daniel “Danny” Blackwell and his wife Amy; grandson Matthew Blackwell; siblings Feebee Swann and her husband Skip, John Gilroy and his wife Sandy, Cecil Gilroy and his wife Sue, and Willie Gilroy; many nieces, nephews and loving cousins.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 6 PM to 8 PM with Services at 7 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Welcome Baptist Church Welcome Baptist Church Road Westminster, South Carolina 29693.

Interment to follow service in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603.