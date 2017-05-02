Herbert Joseph Petty, 77 of Accokeek, MD passed away on April 28, 2017 at United Medical Center in Washington, DC.

He was born on October 11, 1939 in Washington, DC to the late George W. and Ethel H. (Suthard) Petty.

Herbert was a building supervisor for the Prince George’s County Public School System for 35 years. He was a very religious man that was a member and trustee of the First Baptist Church of Accokeek. He was a simple man who loved his cat and cared more about others than he did himself.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by two siblings; George E. Petty and Mildred Norton.

He is survived by one sister Dolores A. Jackson and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 11:00AM until time of service at 12:00PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 (301)934-2920.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 and/or American Diabetes Association, 1025 Connecticut Ave, NW, Suite 1004, Washington, DC 20036.