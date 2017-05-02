Janet Lee Garvey passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She lived a full life and will be forever missed by her family and friends. After 32 years of service, Janet retired in 2010 as the Potomac Library Branch Manager. Janet looked forward to helping others and remained a volunteer in the library system until the time of her passing. She was an active volunteer for various charity programs throughout her life. Since 2008 Sisters at Heart Breast Cancer Group was near and dear to her.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Frances and George E. Falwell; mother-in-law M. Frances Garvey (G.G.); sister Jackie Cloniger; and grandson Taylor Lloyd.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 56 years, Patrick Sr.; loving children and their spouses, Natalie Gillispie (John), Mary Ashby, Patrick Garvey Jr. (Katrina), Rita Lloyd (Rex), Betsy Lewis (Dave); 11 grandchildren, Michael, Janet Ashley, Elizabeth, Rachael, Eric, Nathan, Nicole, Davis, Justin, Tyler and Samantha Lee; two sisters, Brenda Bryan and Suzie Yowell; and many loving relatives.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Raymond Funeral Service, La Plata, MD. Memorial Mass will be held 11am Friday, May 5, 2017 at St. Ignatius Hilltop Catholic Church where Janet was a parishioner for over 50 years. Burial to occur at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in Janet’s memory are encouraged. Some of her favorite charities were Southern Maryland Food Bank, Sisters at Heart Breast Cancer Group, S.O.M.E and SIDS.