Roger Lee Bailey, 70, of Newburg, MD died on April 28, 2017 at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born in Corinne, WV on March 20, 1942 to the late Noble Bailey and the late Mattie F. Bailey, Roger is also preceded in death by his brothers, Noble Bailey, Jr. and Shelton Bailey; and sisters, Viola Sherdon, Virginia Blunt and Ruth Dietmeyer. Roger is survived by his brother, Benjamine B. Bailey and a host of other family and friends.

Roger served in the US Navy. He went on to become a DC police officer and a MDTA police officer at the Harry Nice Bridge. Roger was also an Instrument Technician at PEPCO and most recently worked as a security officer at Swan Point Country Club. Roger enjoyed NASCAR and country music. He loved his dog, Casey.

The family will receive friends on Fri., May 5, 2017 from 10AM to 11AM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA, 211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD, where a Memorial Service will begin at 11AM. Interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.