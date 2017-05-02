Nicholas “Nick” G. Colevas, 35, of Owings, Maryland died suddenly on April 25, 2017. He was born September 16, 1981 in Washington, D.C., the son of Glenn A. and Linda C. Colevas. He attended schools in Calvert County Maryland and graduated from Northern High School in 1999. He later attended Towson University as a Communications major. After college, he worked with his father and brother in his father’s home improvement business and, in 2007, joined the law firm of DeCaro Doran Siciliano Gallagher & DeBlasis. For the past several years, Nick has served as the Business Development and Marketing Coordinator and managed the firm’s facilities and equipment.

Nick was a lover of the cinema, an avid reader, and talented writer who longed to share his gift for story telling as a screen writer. While he didn’t have time in his short life to attain his dream, he spent many hours entertaining his friends and family with his wit and wisdom. When not writing in his journals and jotting down story lines, he was rooting for his favorite teams – the Washington Capitals and Baltimore Orioles. He was also committed to his community, donating his time to work with “Safe Nights,” which provides shelter to those less fortunate in Calvert County during the winter months.

Nick touched the lives of many people and will forever be remembered by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents Glenn and Linda Colevas and brother and best friend, Christopher, of Owings. He also leaves his maternal grandfather, John H. Miller, Jr., of Huntingtown, Maryland, Godson, Eamonn Nagy, closest friends, Jason and Lauren Nagy (children Eamonn and Sloane), uncles John W. Miller, Steuart A. Colevas (Robin), Raymond A. Colevas (Anna), aunts Julie D. Stone (Jim), Carolyn M. Humerick, and Stacie L. Creager, cousins, and a host of friends and co-workers. He was predeceased in death by his maternal grandmother, Betty Jane Miller, and paternal grandparents, Alexander and Zana Colevas.

Family will receive friends at the Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD on Tuesday, May 2nd from 5 pm to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1601 W. Mt. Harmony Road, Owings, MD on Wednesday, May 3rd at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, and/or the Safe Nights of Calvert County, P.O. Box 3707, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.