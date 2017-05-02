Phyllis Sharon (Stauffer) Starkey passed into the arms of the Lord April 26, 2017 after a year and a half battle with cancer. She was born on July 23, 1952 in Pidgeon, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents Allen Roy Stauffer and Virginia L. Walker. Phyllis graduated from Lakewood High School in Lake Odessa, Michigan. On June 21, 1991, she married Randy L. Starkey in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. She is survived by her loving husband Randy, two stepsons that she loved as her own, Brandon Starkey of Danville, Illinois, Aaron Starkey and his wife Natalie of Melbourne, Florida, and seven loving Grandsons. She is also survived by her brother Robert A. Stauffer and family of Michigan.

Phyllis touched the lives of so many in ways that cannot be counted. She was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and was truly loved by her family and friends. Phyllis will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She was amazing in everything she attempted, from her passion for antique furniture restoration to knitting and crocheting which she won numerous awards for. A rodeo barrel racer in her younger years, she had a great love for all animals and loved with all her heart her favorite friend her little cairn terrier “Bailey”.

A small gathering of family and friends will be held in her honor and memory at her home that she loved so on May 6th.