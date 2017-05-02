Mother of Twins is ‘Double Winner’ on Double Match Scratch-off

Claims $10,000 top prize on new game

A “Double Winner” from District Heights is the first player to win the $10,000 top prize on a $2 scratch-off, Double Match, that went on sale at Lottery retailers last week.

The 34-year-old was running errands in Prince George’s County when she found her lucky instant ticket. On her way out of Giant #342 in Temple Hills, she spotted the store’s instant tickets and bought several scratch-offs, including a Double Match game.

“Something in my head told me to get some tickets,” said the occasional scratch-off player. “I had a few more places to stop, so I walked and scratched the games at the same time.”

The stay-at-home mom thought something wasn’t quite right when she saw three matching $10,000 amounts on her Double Match scratch-off. To be certain her instant ticket was a winner, she stopped at another Lottery retailer to scan the scratch-off.

“When it said to come to the Lottery, I knew it was real,” said the player, smiling.

“Double Winner” then shared her good news with close family members including her husband, who was in disbelief and thought she was playing games. “He finally believed me when I showed him the winning ticket,” she said.

The mother of three claimed her prize under the alias, “Double Winner,” because her lucky game was Double Match game and she is the mother of twins. “Double Winner” plans to give some of the prize to her church, take a trip and save the rest.

Want to visit her lucky retailer? The Giant is located at 4119 Branch Avenue in Prince George’s County.

The Double Match game has lots of big prizes available, including three more $10,000 top prizes and thousands of others ranging from $2 to $5,000.