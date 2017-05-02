Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Assault After Biting Victim

On Friday, April 24, 2017, Deputy G. Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 21000 block of Ronald Dr., Lexington Park, for a reported domestic assault.

Deputies met with the victim who advised there was a verbal altercation with the suspect, who was identified as Shirley Ann Grice, 45 of Lexington Park. The victim advised the suspect was on the victim’s cell phone and cursing at the victim’s mother. When the victim took the cell phone away from the suspect, the suspect bit the victim on the right arm.

Deputy G. Bare observed the victim’s injuries to be consistent with the account of the incident.

Grice was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

