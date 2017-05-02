Lexington Park Man Arrested for Knife Assault on Roommate

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, Deputies from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 48000 block of Park Pines Rd., Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, Sgt. K. Moritz met with the victim who advised, Adam Silcott Roberts, 24 of Lexington Park, and the victim share an apartment. There was an ongoing dispute due to the victim wanting Roberts out of the apartment. Roberts arrived at the apartment that afternoon and began to throw the victim’s personal belongings out the back door of the apartment. The victim indicated a verbal altercation ensued and to avoid the altercation turning physical, the victim turned to walk away when Roberts struck the victim in the back of the head. Roberts then allegedly displayed a knife, holding it to the victim’s neck and threatened to kill the victim. The victim and witness were able to flee the apartment and call 911.

Sgt. K. Moritz observed injury to the victim consistent with the chain of events described by the victim and the witness.

Roberts was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

