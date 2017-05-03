Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park

May 3, 2017

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 2:40 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Suburban Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a shooting.

Deputies and Maryland State Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with a 25-year-old St. Inigoes man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim claimed to have been shot in the parking lot of Curtis Tire on Great Mills Road, after a vehicle occupied by a male and female stopped to talk to him. The victim was shot one time, and suffered minor injuries. The victim was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

More details will be provided as they become available.


