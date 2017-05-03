Police in Charles County Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Vandalism Suspects

On Sunday, April 30, 2017, between 1:30 a.m. – 5:00 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke out windows to several cars in the Highgrove and Kingsview neighborhoods, in Charles County. Nothing was reported stolen.

A home surveillance camera showed two subjects who may be connected to the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer D. Spence at (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

